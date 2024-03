ביידן: לדון בדרך לתקוף את חמאס בלי מבצע קרקעי ברפיח

Today, I spoke again with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the latest developments in Israel and Gaza. I continued to affirm that Israel has a right to go after Hamas, a group of terrorists responsible for the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust. And I reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire as part of a deal to free hostages, lasting several weeks, so we can get hostages home and surge aid to civilians in Gaza. I asked the Prime Minister to send a team to Washington to discuss ways to target Hamas without a major ground operation in Rafah.